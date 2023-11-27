The Rangers look to continue their winning streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New York Rangers look to continue their winning streak as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres enter the game sitting at 9-10-2 on the year. The Sabres have struggled to score this year, and last game was no different as they faced an onslaught from the Devils. The Devils got up 1-0 just 1:31 into the game on an Alexander Holtz Goal. Just past the ten-minute marker in the first, they would score their second of the game, and the Devils would score two more in the first to lead 4-0. In the second, Jeff Skinner put in a power play goal, but the Devils answered right back, as Tyler Toffoli scored his second of the game less than a minute last. Trailing 5-1 going into the third, the Sabres allowed another goal less than a minute into the period. They would score on the power play once more but ultimately fall 7-2.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are playing great. They are 15-3-1 on the year and lead the Metropolitan Division. They have also won seven of their last eight games. Last time out, it was a clash of two of the best in the Eastern Conference as they faced the Boston Bruins. The Rangers scored first, with a Nick Bonino unassisted goal at the 5:58 mark of the period. they would add one of the power plays, but the Bruins would get two more, making it 2-2. In the last two minutes of the period, Chris Kreider scored short-handed to make it 3-2 for the Rangers going into the second. Just 26 seconds in the second, the Bruins tied it up on the power play, but the Rangers would score two more to make it 5-3. In the third, they would score first again and would come away with a 7-4 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Rangers Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-134)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread

The Sabres come into the game ranked 25th in the NHL in goals scored this year, scoring just 2.81 goals per game on the season. It is Casey Mittlestadt who leads the offensive attack this year. He has just three goals but is tied for the team lead in points due to his 14 assists. That total leads the team. Meanwhile, Jeff Skinner is tied with him in points and leads the team in goals this year. He has ten goals on the season with seven assists to give him 17 points. He has also been the primary scorer on the power play. Skinner is the only one with multiple power play goals on the year, as he has four.

Blue-liner Rasmus Dahlin is joining those two with a tie for the team lead in points. He comes into the game with four goals this year and 13 assists for his 17 points. He has scored once on the power play while adding five assists. Joining the top line with Mittelstadt and Skinner is Alex Tuck. He is fifth on the team in points this year but has played three fewer games. Tuch comes into the game with six goals and eight assists for the year for 14 points. He also has a goal and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, JJ Peterka leads the second rotation. He comes into the game in the second on the team in goals with eight, while also having eight assists.

The Sabres are also still without Tage Thompson, who has six goals and eight assists on the year. Isak Rosen has been called up to play with him. He has played on the game and did not register a shot or an assist.

On the power play, the Rangers sit 23rd in the NHL with a 16.4 percent conversion rate. They have scored just ten goals this year on the power play. Meanwhile, the Sabres have been solid on the penalty kill, ranking ninth in the NHL at an 85.7 percent kill rate.

Devon Levi is expected to patrol the net for the Sabres in this game. He comes into the game with a 3-4-1 record and a 3.73 goals-against average. Last time out, he came in for a relief appearance. He was playing two periods against the Devils and allowing three goals on 20 shots.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals scored, with 3.42 goals per game. They have been led by Artemi Panarin, who comes into the game with 28 points on the year. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming in with 11 goals and 17 assists on the season. Panarin has also been great on the power play with two goals and nine assists on the year. He is joined by Chris Kreider. Kreider leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points for the year. He has 13 goals this season with seven assists for 20 points. He has also been great on the power play, with seven goals and two assists.

Rounding out the top-scoring forwards is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with five goals on the year, plus 12 assists to give him 17 points. Like the top scorers, he has been doing work on the power play. He has three goals and four assists when man-up this year. The Rangers also have a scoring presence from the blue line. Erik Gustafsson comes into the game with three goals and 11 assists for his 14 points on the year.

The Rangers have been great on the power play this year. They sit third in the NHL with a 30 percent conversion rate and have scored 18 times when on the man-advantage. Meanwhile, the penalty kill has also been solid. The Rangers sit seventh in the NHL there with an 85.9 percent kill rate.

The Rangers are expected to start Igo Shesterkin tonight in goal. He is 8-3-0 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His goals-against average ranks him ninth in the league, while he is 13th in save percentage. Shesterkin has been great this month. Not only did he save 36 of 37 shots last time out, he has a .931 save percentage this month with a 2.27 goals-against average while going 3-1.

Final Sabres-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are better than the Sabres in almost every aspect of the game this year. They control the puck better, move the puck better, get to more high-leverage scoring chances, and defend better. The Sabres are struggling to score, and that is not going to change in this game. The Rangers have the defense to shut them down, while thye have the offensive firepower to pull away in this game. They will put in four to five while limiting the Sabres to two or fewer.

Final Sabres-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+112)