Artemi Panarin helped lead the New York Rangers past the New Jersey Devils with a Wayne Gretzky esque feat.

The New York Rangers continued their dominance in the Metropolitan Division after the 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Rangers improved to 12-2 off a historical performance by leftwing Artemi Panarin. Panarin achieved a feat not seen since Wayne Gretzky's 90s reign.

Artemi Panarin helps the Rangers power over the Devils

Panarin set the Rangers' record for the longest point streak to begin a season with 15 total points, per Sportsnet Stats. The veteran wing notched the first 15-point streak by any Ranger since Wayne Gretzky in 1996.

Of course, Panarin leads the Rangers in points for the season at 24, which ranks him top five in the NHL. In addition, the 32-year-old has 16 assists (5th in the league) and eight goals (20th). He is one of the reasons New York sits atop the Eastern Conference.

During the game against New Jersey, Panarin took a team-high 9 shots on goal. He scored two of New York's goals while Jimmy Vesey (2) and Black Wheeler (1) accounted for the rest. The Rangers played solid defense on a Devils team that came off a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York held Jack Hughes one goal despite his eight SOG. The Devils moved to 8-7, but the team remains in the middle of the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Rangers prepare to take on a competitive Dallas Stars team for their next cross-conference matchup. If Artemi Panarin continues his hot streak, then New York will have a chance to take down one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference.