St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino is pleased with how his team performed in an important victory over Creighton on Sunday. The Red Storm and Pitino got their first win over a ranked team this season, when the club beat Creighton 80-66. St. John's played unselfishly on offense.
“When you have 24 assists and only 3 turnovers, that’s a special offensive night,” Pitino said, per NJ.com. The legendary head coach wore a white suit for the whiteout game.
St. John's basketball moves to 16-12 on the season with the victory. The team is trying to reach the NCAA tournament in Pitino's first year, and must basically win out in order to do that. The Red Storm are 8-9 in the Big East following the win. The team can also get into March Madness if it wins the Big East tournament next month.
Daniss Jenkins led the way for St. John's basketball with 27 points. The club also got a solid effort from Jordan Dingle, who scored 18 points. Pitino was incredibly pleased with his team's effort, a stark contrast to how he felt just a few days ago when the coach blasted his team's work ethic. Pitino went on to apologize for some of the words he used in that tirade.
The message must have resonated, as the Red Storm got the signature victory for Pitino on Sunday. Creighton entered the game ranked no.15 in the country in many of the nation's basketball polls. The Blue Jays fall to 20-8 on the season with the blowout loss to St. John's. The team is now 11-6 in the Big East.
St. John's basketball will try to keep winning, as the team next plays Butler on Wednesday.