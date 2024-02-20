Rick Pitino has no issues with what he said.

The St. John's basketball program has had a tough time in the first year with legendary head coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm entered Tuesday with a disappointing 14-12 record and a 6-9 mark in Big East play, which is third-worst in the conference. After Sunday's loss to Seton Hall, Pitino went viral for all sorts of comments that appeared to be him throwing his players under the bus.

Despite that, Pitino admits he has no issues with what he said, per Roger Rubin of Newsday.

“I truly wasn't ripping anybody. I was pointing out exactly — in a monotone voice — why we lost…I am not always calm and certainly not when I rip someone…I was not ripping anybody. I sometimes want my players to hear my words and read my words. That was my intention.”

Pitino also admitted “I'm fine with what I said” regarding the comments he made after the loss.

Rick Pitino certainly has a Hall of Fame resume, so players shouldn't be too bothered, even though his comments after the Seton Hall game came off as a bit of a throwing under the bus. After coming over from Iona this past offseason, the St. John's basketball team was expected to have a strong season, so it's been a disappointing year all around.

The Red Storm have lost eight of the last 10 games and have five games left in Big East Conference play as they try to find a way to sneak into the NCAA Tournament, although it isn't looking very good at all.