2 Saints backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are hoping that the 2022 season will offer a change in fortunes from the 2021 season. With a revamped offense, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, the Saints have some big expectations for the 2022 season.

New Orleans has a ton of depth on their roster, and it’s led to some very contested training camp battles. It could result in some backups snatching starting jobs away from first-string players.

As training camp and preseason play begin to near their conclusions, it feels like a good time to check in on those very important competitions and see who could end up coming out on top. So let’s take a look at two players on the Saints that are currently backups who could end up becoming starters by the time the 2022 season starts.

2 Saints backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Eric Wilson

Eric Wilson had an extremely successful 2020 season with the Minnesota Vikings, and it seemed like he was finally ready to reach his potential as a true middle linebacker. But then he barely played in 2021 after splitting time on the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, and is back competing for a roster spot with the Saints.

Wilson has had a solid training camp so far, and has performed well in his preseason action as well. He has some competition for a linebacker role in front of him and behind him, but he proved during his last season with the Vikings that he has what it takes to excel in a starting role when given the opportunity to do so.

Wilson profiles as more of a straight up middle linebacker who can be a tackling machine, but it’s clear he isn’t going to replace Demario Davis in the starting lineup. Wilson could steal a starting spot from Pete Werner, who has been dealing with a groin injury throughout camp, or Kaden Elliss, who has even less experience than Wilson does as a starter.

This may require Wilson to play a bit out of position, but he’s proven to be a skilled all-around linebacker throughout his career. He’s great against the run, can rush the passer when called upon, and can usually hold his own in coverage. Behind Davis, New Orleans’ linebacker corps doesn’t have a ton of experience, so leaning on Wilson could end up being a solid move for the Saints.

As previously mentioned, there is a lot of competition in the Saints linebacker room, but Wilson’s experience helps him stand above his competition. He’s already proven he can excel in a starting capacity, whereas other guys are still largely unproven. Wilson still is on the outside looking in, but a couple more strong outings could see him starting come Week 1.

1. Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning was the Saints second first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, getting selected with the 19th overall pick. Penning has a ton of potential, and has been showing as much early on in his tenure with New Orleans. He currently isn’t projected to be a starter come Week 1, but he could end up forcing his way into the lineup if he continues to play well.

Penning’s tenure with the Saints got off to a bit of a rough start when he was involved in three fights in three days with his defensive teammates, the third of which resulted in Penning getting kicked out of practice. Penning was known to have a mean streak of sorts during his time in college, and it showed up early in training camp.

But ever since then, Penning has been steadily improving. He’s been playing behind the Saints left tackle from 2021, James Hurst, most of the time, but that could change if Penning continues to play well. You don’t use the 19th overall pick on a guy who is going to sit on the bench, and if Penning proves he’s ready to play, he should be inserted into the starting lineup immediately.

Working in his favor is the fact that Hurst is currently dealing with a foot injury that has limited his participation. Hurst’s injury isn’t believed to be significant, but the longer he’s off the field, the better that works in Penning’s favor. If he ends up missing Week 1, that would give Penning an opportunity to take the starting left tackle role and run with it.

Even if Hurst can return in time to start the season, he may end up losing his job to Penning. Penning has a ton of upside, while Hurst has been fairly inconsistent throughout his career. It’s only a matter of time until the starting left tackle job becomes Trevor Penning’s and there’s a chance it could become his as soon as Week 1 of the 2022 season.