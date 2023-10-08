The New Orleans Saints appeared to have a challenging assignment in Week 5 of the NFL season. They had to go on the road to New England to try to get the best of Bill Belichick and the solid Patriots defense. While the Saints appeared to have enough on their side to hang in for 60 minutes, few expected Dennis Allen's team to dictate the pace of the game from start to finish.

Dennis Allen said “that’s probably as complete of a game as we’ve had in a while.” — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 8, 2023

That's just what happened as the Saints rolled through the Patriots without any issue in a 34-0 demolition of the home team. Derek Carr set the pace for the Saints, as he completed 18 of 26 passes 183 yards with 2 touchdowns no interceptions

Allen was thrilled with the way his team played, saying it was as complete a game as the Saints have had. New Orleans moved to 3-2 with the victory, while the once-mighty Patriots fell to 1-4 on the season.

Carr, in his first year with the Saints, threw touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Foster Moreau. Veteran wideout Michael Thomas was the leading receiver for New Orleans, as he caught 4 passes for 65 yards. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara was also a solid weapon for the Saints offense as he carried the ball 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The New England offense was held in check by the Saints defense, as quarterback Mac Jones was under pressure and threw for just 110 yards while completing 12 of 22 passes. He was sacked twice in the game and Belichick replaced him with backup Bailey Zappe.

The running game was also unproductive, and the Patriots had just 45 yards on 18 carries, pleasing Dennis Allen with the Saints' defensive showing.