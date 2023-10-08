New England Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews was asked about his quarterback after another disastrous performance against the New Orleans Saints where the Patriots were held scoreless in a 34-0 loss. Here's what the starting center for the Patriots had to say, via Mark Daniels and Bridget Condon.

David Andrews on Mac Jones: I have belief in everybody… We have to do a better job helping him. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 8, 2023

David Andrews on his belief in Mac Jones "I've got belief in everybody. If they are on this football team they're here for a reason." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 8, 2023

The 34-0 loss is the worst regular season loss of Bill Belichick's coaching career for the second straight week in a row. Jones has been benched in the second half of back-to-back games for the Patriots for Bailey Zappe. It's possible that a quarterback change is ahead for New England, as the Patriots have been blown out in back-to-back games and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in the last ten quarters of play.

David Andrews saying he has faith in everyone on the team is an interesting response, but it's unclear if New England is ready to send Jones to the bench or not. Jones keeps finding new lows as the season carries on for the 1-4 Patriots.

Mac Jones had a QBR of 30.5 today against the Saints. To put that in perspective, you’d have a QBR of 39.6 if you decided to spike the ball into the turf on every single play. pic.twitter.com/MuHzXysFaU — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) October 8, 2023

Ball security has been an issue for Jones, who has four interceptions over the last two games. In addition to the failures in the passing game, the Patriots have been unable to run the ball with any sort of consistency. After the loss to the Saints, the Patriots are now 0-3 at home to start the season and are quickly losing ground in the AFC East to the Miami Dolphins.

While the Patriots have played a difficult schedule thus far, the team hasn't been competitive over the last two weeks. New England will head to Las Vegas to try and get back on the winning side when they take on the Raiders in Week 6.