Jimmy Graham was in the headlines for some frightening reasons recently after the New Orleans Saints tight end was found wandering traffic and was deemed to have had a ‘medical episode.' However, Graham was able to return to the Saints and look like himself in the preseason finale, scoring a touchdown that will remind Saints fans of the old days, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“It just reminded me of all the amazing moments I had here in front of these fans, with my teammates and with this coaching staff, so many special moments and wins. I'm looking forward to continuing to capitalize and let this feeling become even bigger. I'm looking forward to the regular season. It's been an amazing training camp and I can't say enough about how good this team is at every position and how awesome iron sharpening iron is.”

This is an awesome reaction from Jimmy Graham, one that will cause some major nostalgia for Saints fans. Nevertheless, Graham makes it clear that he does not want to live in the past and is looking forward to an exciting season in New Orleans with a very talented team.

The Saints will go as quarterback Derek Carr goes in his first season in the Bayou. If Carr can play like he did during some of his best days with the Las Vegas Raiders, then the Saints should be in good shape with all of the talent that they have on the offensive side of the ball.

Stay tuned into the final week before the NFL regular season begins and any more updates out of Saints camp. Both New Orleans fans and Saints fans are going to be hoping for a nice year for Graham in his return to his old squad.