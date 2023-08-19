New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has reportedly been arrested, per TMZ Sports. The TMZ report states that cops claimed Graham was wandering in the streets and was later arrested due to possibly being under the influence and resisting arrest.

The final report, for now, stated that the tight end has been released and an investigation is underway.

UPDATE: The Saints released a statement, with New Orleans saying Graham's incident was due to a medical condition.

Statement via Adam Schefter.

Saints’ TE Jimmy Graham was arrested last night in Los Angeles. The Saints said it was a medical condition related to a seizure and released this statement: pic.twitter.com/mRpVSXXX1N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

Jimmy Graham's NFL career

Graham, 36, has enjoyed a strong career in the NFL. He made his debut in the league back in 2010 with the Saints. Graham spent five seasons in New Orleans, emerging as a star and being selected to three Pro Bowls. In 2015, Graham joined the Seattle Seahawks. He proceed to make two more Pro Bowls during his three years in Seattle.

Jimmy Graham's last Pro Bowl appearance came in 2017, which also happened to be his final campaign with the Seahawks. He then joined the Green Bay Packers, where he played two seasons. Finally, Graham spent 2020 and 2021 with the Chicago Bears before recently re-signing with the Saints.

Graham is remembered as a star tight end in New Orleans. Fans were excited for his return. Although nobody expects him to produce the same kind of results he did early in his career, adding an established veteran like Graham who's previously played for the Saints certainly wasn't a bad move.