Well, ain't this a throwback. Jimmy Graham returned to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, much to the delight of fans. The legendary tight end had many imcredible moments with the team in his career. However, no one really expected him to perform at the same level as he did in his prime.

During the preseason, though, we saw a glimpse of prime Jimmy Graham that gave everyone fits. The Saints tight end had a touchdown reception and one hell of a catch that had fans thinking it was the 2010s again. After that preseason game against the Texans, Saints head coach Dennis Allen talked about Graham being on the field again, per NBC Sports.

“It was nice to see Jimmy had a couple nice catches, contested catches,” Allen said. Allen said Graham looked great on the practice field before and after the seizure incident and picked up right where he left off when he was cleared to return. “I saw it this week in practice and I saw it carry over into the game, so that was a positive,”

At his peak, Graham was one of the most sure-handed pass catchers in the league. The Saints TE formed an incredible connection with Drew Brees, as the duo crushed everyone in the league. Graham would bounce between teams after New Orleans, being productive everywhere he went.

After spending the 2022 season out of football, Graham is looking like he could be productive today. We'll see just how much he can contribute to New Orleans this time around,