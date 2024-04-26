The Toronto Raptors finished the 2023-2024 season with a 25-57 record under Coach Darko Rajakovic, a huge letdown for a franchise that has grown accustomed to competing for NBA Playoffs bids in recent years. The Raptors got a solid season from Scottie Barnes who averaged nearly 20 points per game while racking up over eight rebounds and six assists per contest.
Recently, video surfaced of Barnes unwinding after the season on retreat in Cancun, Mexico and the results are priceless.
The video came out during a time when the Raptors have been focused on the NBA Draft as three possible picks for the 2024 first round were revealed. Jontay Porter's recent lifetime ban from the NBA included a strong response from the Raptors organization that has fans talking.
With so much swirling around the team and not all of it positive, Barnes decided to let loose with his personal rendition of ‘This Love' from Maroon 5 on holiday in Mexico.
Barnes' Spirited Karaoke Session
Barnes belted out the adult contemporary rock hit like a pro while dressed in white as he rocked the crowd in Cancun on holiday. His stage presence and timing are impeccable as shown in the video clip below.
Scottie Barnes is kicking off his offseason singing karaoke in Cancun 🎤🎶
(via @SBRJQUICKDICK)pic.twitter.com/ge4yZZTWBt
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2024
“Every day I get surprised by Scottie Barnes,” one fan said.
“Delete this bro,” another fan advised the rising NBA star small forward as the video clip made the rounds.
Barnes was drafted out of Florida State University and has gained a reputation as one of the NBA's toughest and most powerful forwards during his time in the league so far. Barnes' image may change after fans see the softer, more tender side of him revealed in this video.
“This comments section boutta be nuts,” another fan added.
“Finna be singing with Kawhi in a week,” another fan added, mentioning the Clippers star who had a playoff game scheduled against the Mavericks on Friday.
Raptors' Draft Possibilities, Revealed
The Raptors acquired RJ Barrett from the Knicks during the season and have some pieces in place to make a run in the Eastern Conference, although it does feel like they could be mired toward the bottom of the league in the coming years.
A positive NBA Draft later this year could change the Raptors' fortunes in a hurry. The Raptors have been linked to Colorado forward Cody Williams, USC guard Isaiah Collier, and G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis among other players with potential for helping Rajakovic's team make a run.
Isaiah Collier is an outstanding ball-handler who lives at the rim, using his strong frame to finish through contact and get to the free-throw line. His flair for changing speeds and passing off a live dribble has obvious appeal in this class with his scoring instincts. https://t.co/TK2AsvcmLF pic.twitter.com/91E7pIN8GR
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 10, 2024
Bruce Brown, RJ Barrett, and Barnes form a talented perimeter trio. Now, the Raptors must get them the front court help they need, as Bruce Brown, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes' games can only grow from here and the Raptors have plenty of giants to battle it out with in the Eastern Conference and beyond next season.