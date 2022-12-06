By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night football, Taysom Hill has found himself in elite company once again.

In the second quarter of the game, Taysom Hill recorded a 30-yard receiving touchdown. This touchdown reception earned Hill a spot in the history books.

This was the ninth reception touchdown of Hill’s career. Alongside his nine career pass touchdowns and 21 career rushing touchdowns, he is just the sixth player in NFL history to have at least nine of each. He is the first to do this since 1964 when New York Giants running back Frank Gifford accomplished the feat.

Since Taysom Hill first took the field for the Saints in 2017, he has been used all over the field. He has lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end on the offensive side of the ball. On special teams, he has also made his presence felt.

With his usage, Taysom Hill has also managed to put together a strong resume. Through the air, he has thrown for 2,140 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground, he has added 1,592 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 279 carries. As a pass catcher, Hill has also remained effective, totaling 419 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and 39 receptions on 55 total targets.

During tonight’s outing, Hill has once again carved out a role for himself within the offense. On the ground, he has carried the ball three times, recording 10 rushing yards. Through the air, he has two receptions for 35 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Now in the fourth quarter, Taysom Hill and the Saints lead the Buccaneers 16-10.