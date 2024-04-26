Drake Maye wants New England Patriots fans to know that while he might not be Tom Brady, he's hoping he can achieve similar success the all-time great enjoyed in Foxborough.
The new Patriots quarterback shared his goal shortly after New England took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best to ever play this game. I’m not going to be Tom Brady,” Maye told reporters. “I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye and from there, I’m just trying to learn from him and hopefully, try to get to know him a little bit. Other than that, try to soak it up, be a sponge, and learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town.”
Now, Maye might have some difficulties trying to learn directly from Brady. The legendary quarterback is prepared to be occupied this upcoming fall, starting his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports. He's also still trying to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which is obviously in direct competition with the Patriots.
But that doesn't mean Maye can't learn from Brady's history, either. In fact, the two quarterbacks share a mutual connection. North Carolina offensive analyst Clyde Christensen was the quarterbacks coach for Brady's three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Maye shared in March that he “got to watch some old film” of Brady, adding that he saw “some quarterback drills – how consistent he was and how he handled himself and took care of his body.”
"He's the best that ever played this game. I'm not going to be Tom Brady, I'm just going to try and be Drake Maye."
Drake Maye talks about following in Tom Brady's footsteps in NE pic.twitter.com/ZTeoLQV35q
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 26, 2024
What Drake Maye said of his prior visit with Patriots
Maye made his first trip up to Foxborough in early April, getting a sense of what it would be like to be a part of the Patriots' organization. He came away impressed with the recent history of the franchise.
“I went up on the 30 visit – not only the history on the wall but just the motto there, the work ethic, you know, grind it out,” Maye said. “The Patriots have been a dynasty and one of the best areas, best sports towns. I think it’s the best in the country. I’m so looking forward to getting up there, getting to see it, getting to see Gillette Stadium, and just looking forward to that.”
Of course, New England's days of being a perennial Super Bowl contender are over, at least for now. The Patriots had their worst season in decades in 2023, finishing with one of the league's worst offenses. As a result, they had their highest pick since they drafted Drew Bledsoe first overall in 1993.
But Maye can help turn things around. The highly-touted quarterback prospect was picked as high as he was for a reason as the team hopes he can follow in Brady's footsteps as a franchise savior.