Tyrann Mathieu made the big move this summer after agreeing to sign with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. At this point, however, the three-time All-Pro cornerback has yet to join his new team in camp. Mathieu is still dealing with a family matter, and it remains unclear when he will be back.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen has provided an update on the status of Mathieu, but unfortunately, there is still no clarity with regard to the 30-year-old’ status. Allen said that the team will come to a point where they will need Mathieu back, but right now, they’re just giving him as much time and space as he needs (h/t Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com):

“There is a point where that is the case,” Allen said. “I don’t think we’re there. We’re kind of allowing him the space to handle what he needs to handle & we’ll be sitting here with open arms when he’s ready to come back.”

Aleen did not provide any details with regard to the personal matter Mathieu is dealing with right now. We just hope everything’s alright.

There was a lot of excitement when Tyrann Mathieu decided to sign with the Saints in free agency. It was a homecoming of sorts for the Louisiana native, and the three-time Pro-Bowler is likely also looking forward to linking up with his new teammates. This fact makes his extended absence even more mysterious and perhaps, a bit concerning.

The Saints will be Mathieu’s fourth team in a decade in the NFL. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, and the one-time Super Bowl champ has since had stints with the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs.