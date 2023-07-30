The New Orleans Saints will have plenty to look out for before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The Saints added some new faces and retained a few familiar ones during the 2023 offseason, including former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

“This organization, the family dynamic, the togetherness that they build every single day that you see from the top down, that's special,” Carr said in May, via NewOrleansSaints.com Senior Writer John DeShazier. “That doesn't just happen overnight. That's years of work.

“So the foundation and the culture is already laid, I've just got to come in and be me. I've just been a fly on the wall, being encouraging and being a leader and doing those things when I need to be and saying something when I need to say something. But I've honestly enjoyed my time just getting to be me again. I think being in this building has rejuvenated me. It's been a breath of fresh air for me. I never wanted to leave Las Vegas, but when I walked into this building after the last couple of months, I'm like, man, I'm glad I'm here.”

The Saints brought back quarterback Jameis Winston after he played and started in three games for New Orleans in 2022. They extended defensive back J.T. Gray in March, bringing back a former Pro Bowl special-teamer on a three-year, $9.6 million contract. They brought in five new assistant coaches to their staff in February, including defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Saints' 2023 NFL season?

Trevor Penning

The offensive line will play a significant part in making or breaking the 2023 season for the Saints.

The Saints' Pro Football Focus pass-block rating of 61.7 and run-block rating of 53 put them at 26th in the NFL. They took spots behind the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams in pass-blocking rating. Their 35 sacks allowed put them on par with the Miami Dolphins at around ninth in the league.

Penning, the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in six games and started in one for the Saints in 2022. He missed the first 11 games of the season as he recovered from a toe injury he suffered during the preseason. Penning and Hurst will have the opportunity to compete for the starting left tackle spot in 2023.

During his limited time on the field, he worked well in the running game for New Orleans, gaining a PFF run-blocking rating of 80.2 in 91 total run-blocking snaps. After finishing the year with a 38.7 PFF rating in 33 pass-blocking snaps, he will need to improve his pass-blocking ability.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen still showed confidence in the 24-year-old tackle in April.

“If we can keep him healthy, the sky's the limit in terms of what he can do,” Allen said in April, via NOLA.com. “He's big, he's physical, I love his play demeanor. He's athletic for a guy his size. We're excited about the player.”

Penning will join an offensive line that features a one-time Pro Bowler in tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a former first-round selection in guard Cesar Ruiz and a four-year Saints starter in guard Erik McCoy. New Orleans signed tackle Storm Norton to a one-year contract in March. If Penning can improve his pass blocking and fit well in his new starting role, the Saints' offense will be one step closer to providing a solid foundation around Carr, Williams, receiver Chris Olave, running back Alvin Kamara and wideout Michael Thomas.