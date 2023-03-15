Following the New Orleans Saints move to sign former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, many believed that Jameis Winston would look to head elsewhere in free agency. But to the shock of many, Winston opted to return to the Saints on a one-year deal for the 2023 campaign.

After signing his new deal with New Orleans, Jameis Winston took to Twitter to explain his decision to come back.

“First, I love this city. In all my professional career, I’ve never dealt so culturally in turn with a fan base. The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible. Y’all have made me and my family feel at home. This is why last season was so disappointing to me. I want to see this team and city succeed. I know great things are ahead for this team and this city!” wrote Jameis Winston.

“This year’s time like last year’s team is built to win a Super Bowl. Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship caliber starting quarterback in this league. However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go. Most importantly, I need to stay healthy to get me where I want to go in my career.”

Jameis Winston finished, writing, “With that being said, I will serve and lead however I need to see this organization and city win! I am proud to say for one more year, at least, Who Dat!”

Jameis Winston has had a career full of highs and lows since being taken first overall in the 2015 NFL draft. Now after spending the last three seasons with New Orleans, it looks like he is prepared to return in 2023.