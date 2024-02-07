Treasure hunting after a solar flare...

Samuel L. Jackson and Dave Bautista are set to star in a feature adaptation of Red 5 Comics' Afterburn, Deadline exclusively reported.

Academy Award-nominee Jackson and Dune star Bautista will lead the film which is set a decade after a solar flare has wiped out the world's technology.

Bautista is set to play ex-soldier Jake, a treasure hunter tasked to recover valuable objects for powerful clients. His latest mission teams him up with the freedom fighter Drea in order to retrieve the Mona Lisa before a deranged warlord gets their hands on it first.

Red 5 published the graphic novel series on which the film is based. Jackson is set to play another freedom fighter named Valentine. Principal photography is scheduled in April in Europe. Additional casting is currently underway.

J.J. Perry, who recently finished production on The Killer's Game from Lionsgate, also starring Bautista, will direct the film. Perry was a second-unit director and stunt coordinator for the John Wick and Fast & The Furious franchises. He made his directorial debut with the Netflix 2022 film Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

Bautista reprised his role in Dune: Part Two as Glossu Rabban. He's also set to be seen in My Spy: The Eternal City, which he stars in and serves as producer through his company Dogbone.

Jackson recently starred in Argylle starring Henry Cavill. Currently in post-production are his upcoming projects The Garfield Movie and The Piano Lesson. He will also join Kevin Hart's miniseries Fight Night as Frank Moten AKA the Black Godfather.