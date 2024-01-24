The movie will hit theaters on March 1.

A new poster has emerged for Dune: Part Two. And it's a bit sand-covered.

Beyond that, it also reveals a new female character played by Souheila Yacoub, Screen Rant reports.

Dune: Part Two gets new movie poster

Actors that we know of are featured in this bright orange new poster. It includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.

Butler is unrecognizable as villain Feyd-Rautha. The Elvis star is bald and looks nothing like the star in real life.

Yacoub's character will likely play Shishakli, a Fremen from Sietch Tabr. This is from the books from Frank Herbert, so it's not confirmed for the movie. However, we can speculate that this is what's to come.

As for the new movie, there are a lot of goodies on the way.

According to Rotton Tomatoes, “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick.

Dune: Part Two was set to be released on October 20, 2023. However, it was postponed until November 3, 2023. Then, due to the strikes, it was pushed back again to mid-March 2024. Finally, it was pushed up two weeks and has an official release date of March 1, 2024.