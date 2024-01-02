A win at Gonzaga was still not enough to propel San Diego State back into the top 25.

Monday marks Week 9 of the college basketball season, and it brings the newest edition of the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

A quiet week of hoops leading up to the holiday weekend meant little movement in the new AP Poll with only one new team (Auburn) entering the rankings as Creighton fell out. No team rose more than four spots in the poll, but Arizona dropped six spots after giving up 102 points in a defeat to Stanford, while Florida Atlantic fell from 7th to 17th after a shocking Quad IV defeat at Florida Gulf Coast.

There were also several noticeable snubs. While the AP Poll is by no means the be-all and end-all for determining how good a college basketball team is, it is an important capsule for determining who is playing the best basketball at any given week. Here are the three biggest snubs from the latest AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

San Diego State

After reaching the National Championship game last spring, all eyes were on San Diego State to see how the Mountain West program would shape up this season. The Aztecs began the season at #17 in the AP Poll but quickly dropped out after a defeat on the road to BYU. That loss was just one of two blemishes on an otherwise impressive non-conference schedule.

SDSU defeated Saint Mary's and Washington at neutral sites while also taking down UC-Irvine at home — a team quietly rising into the top 70 in the NET Rankings. The Aztecs dropped one more contest at Grand Canyon, a top-45 NET team with one of the most difficult road environments in college basketball.

But most impressively, San Diego State closed out the non-conference slate with a convincing 10-point win at Gonzaga. While this is not the classic Gonzaga juggernaut, the Zags are a formidable opponent at home, previously owning a 75-game winning streak at The Kennel and had not lost a non-con game at home since December 2015.

Yet the Zags stay in the Top-25 Poll at #24 — the only four-loss team to be ranked — while San Diego State remains in the “Others Receiving Votes” category despite just two defeats on the year and the road win at Gonzaga.

Utah

A pair of neutral site losses to NCAA Tournament teams in Houston and St. John's are all that is currently holding Utah back from a spot in the AP Top 25 poll in the eyes of the voters, but this Utes team deserves to be ranked right now. Utah owns impressive Quad I wins against Saint Mary's and BYU and is 25th in the latest NET Rankings and continued its strong season with a pair of wins to open Pac-12 play. The Utes defeated Washington and Washington State at home — both solid Quad II wins against top-60 NET opponents.

Utah also has the 47th-ranked non-conference strength of schedule per KenPom, putting them well ahead of back-end Top 25 teams like Mississippi and Providence. Both schools have strength of schedules that are rated 270th or worse and are each below Utah in the KenPom rankings.

The Utes continue to rack up quality wins without any recognition from the AP voters.

Colorado

The Buffaloes are becoming a regular fixture on this list, as they continue to pick up wins but cannot crack the AP Top 25. Like Utah, Colorado added a pair of Quad II conference wins at home against Washington and Washington State — giving the team four wins over top-100 opponents this season.

While their neutral site victory over Miami falling from Quad I into Quad II territory does hurt the Buffaloes, the #25 team in the Ken Pomeroy rankings just keeps winning only to stay outside the AP Poll.