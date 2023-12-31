FGCU became 'Dunk City' once again on Saturday night

Apologies if this headline is misleading. I'll be honest, I don't know how much the average sports fan remembers from the notable Cinderella runs of the past, but as an alumni of Florida Gulf Coast University, the Eagles win over the 7th-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls certainly evoked memories of a time 11 years ago when FGCU — a school that at the time was barely a decade old — became ‘Dunk City' and briefly sat atop the sports world.

The FGCU men's basketball team got off to a slow start this season after being picked to finish 2nd in the Atlantic Sun Conference preseason coaches poll, and came into their home game against Florida Atlantic as a 17-point underdog. There was no reason to think that FGCU could pull off an upset over any team ranked in the AP Top 25. Shoot, the Eagles barely escaped with an overtime win at home over NAIA member Florida Memorial last week. But if you were there in the building in 2012 when another in-state powerhouse came to the Florida Gulf Coast as a heavy favorite and ended up departing through a crowd of rowdy FGCU students and fans who had stormed the court following an Eagles win, then you know that crazy things can happen at Alico Arena.

History repeated itself on Saturday night.

Eleven years ago it was a Miami FL team that would go on to win the ACC regular season title and be ranked as high as #2 in the country late in the season. This time around, it was a Florida Atlantic squad that returned just about every major contributor from a team that made the Final Four last year and had already scored high-profile wins over teams in the Big East (Butler), SEC (Texas A&M), ACC (Virginia Tech), and Pac-12 (Arizona) this season. But against the mighty FGCU Eagles of the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Owls were simply no match.

“We're going to have the court storms if we're not careful,” Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May said after the game. “We're going to have everyone's best, emotional shot coming at us every single game. We have to learn from this.”

Florida Atlantic will still enter American Athletic Conference play as the favorite to win the conference crown. Maybe the loss to FGCU will serve as the wake-up call they need. As for FGCU, head coach Pat Chambers sees the win as a momentum builder for his squad that had underperformed up to this point in the season.

“These guys right here are battle-tested,” Chambers said. “These experiences are going to help us going into conference play.”

This FGCU team isn't on the level of the ‘Dunk City' group that upset 2-seed Georgetown, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, and wound up taking home an ESPY for Best Upset. Or maybe they are. We'll have to wait a couple of more months to see if this group can be the cause of a similar amount of madness in the month of March.