San Diego State visits Utah State as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (20-6, 9-4) are in Logan, Utah to take on the Utah State Aggies (21-5, 9-4). This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a San Diego State-Utah State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

San Diego State has been ranked for most of the season after making a run to the championship game last season. They are tied with Utah State for the lead in the Mountain West, though. San Diego State hosted Utah State earlier this season, and they won by 14 points. In the win, Jay Pal and Jaedon LeDee both put up 16 points. Two other players scored over 10 points in the win, and San Diego State shot 47.3 percent from the field in the game.

Utah State has been enjoying a great season, and some would argue they should be ranked heading into this game. They are tied for the lead in the Mountain West with San Diego State, so this is a very important game. In the loss against San Diego State, Great Osobor dropped 17 points while Mason Falslev had 16 points. Utah State had one other player score over 10 points, but the bench contributed just six points.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Utah State Odds

San Diego State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

Utah State: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State plays very good defense this season. They have allowed just 66.9 points per game, which is the second-best in the Mountain West. Along with that, teams have the lowest field goal percentage, and third-lowest three-point percentage against the Aztecs. San Diego State's defense is a big reason for their success, and that needs to continue in this game. If the Aztecs can play well on the defensive end, they will win this game on the road.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State needs to compete on offense. San Diego State plays good defense, but Utah State has to be good offensively. The Aggies are second in the Mountain West in points per game, second in field goal percentage, and they get to the charity stripe the fourth-most in the Mountain West. The Aggies have been a problem for opposing defenses this season, and that should continue in this one.

Utah State can rival San Diego State on defense. They do not give up fewer points, but they still play tough. Opposing teams have the third-lowest field goal percentage, and the lowest three-point percentage against the Aggies this season. Utah State is going to make it tough on the Aztecs in this game, and that should help them cover the spread.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Utah State is a better team than the polls give them credit for. They have been able to play very well at home too. Utah State is 11-1 at home this season. San Diego State has lost all six of their games in true road games. With that said, I like Utah State to cover the small spread.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -1.5 (-120), Over 144.5 (-110)