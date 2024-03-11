The Santa Clara Broncos take on the Saint Mary's Gaels. Check out our WCC semifinal odds series for our Santa Clara Saint Mary's prediction and pick. Find how to watch Santa Clara Saint Mary's.
If you have kept tabs on West Coast Conference college basketball in the past decade, you are aware that Saint Mary's and Gonzaga have dominated the WCC — mostly Gonzaga, but sometimes Saint Mary's. This year, it was the Gaels' turn to conquer the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga did beat SMU recently in Moraga, but that was the only loss Saint Mary's endured in conference play. Randy Bennett's team came within one win of a perfect run in regular-season WCC competition. SMC mowed down everyone else in its path and won on the road at Gonzaga a few weeks before the Zags won the rematch in California.
As we move into the WCC Tournament semifinals, the Saint Mary's Gaels know they are in a very familiar place. They know that if they win this semifinal, Gonzaga is likely waiting in Tuesday night's final in Las Vegas. Saint Mary's has faced Gonzaga in 11 of the last 15 WCC Tournament championship games. Several years ago, the WCC changed its tournament structure to give the top two seeds a direct bye into the semifinals, removing the need for them to play their quarterfinal games. This was an accommodation chiefly for Gonzaga, but also for Saint Mary's. The two programs have so regularly finished in the top two of the conference that they have continued to get quarterfinal byes, year after year, which has helped them maintain dominance at this tournament, a marked contrast to the absolute chaos you are seeing in other conference tournaments where No. 1 seeds are losing left and right in quarterfinal games they have to play.
The Santa Clara Broncos are trying to play spoiler here. They are the No. 4 seed. They did have to play a quarterfinal on Saturday night, and they won very easily over San Diego. Santa Clara beat Gonzaga earlier this season but lost twice to Saint Mary's. The Broncos and other WCC teams have consistently failed to get over the hump in this round of the WCC Tournament. The only non-Saint Mary's, non-Gonzaga team which has reached the WCC Tournament final in the past 15 years is BYU, a school which is now in the Big 12 Conference. The last time Santa Clara reached the WCC Tournament final: 2007, nearly 20 years ago. Santa Clara is fighting history and the odds. You can get the specific odds for this game below, and we'll talk more about them in this article.
Why Santa Clara Could Cover the Spread
The Broncos are historically a team which falls short in this round of the tournament, but it's also important to note that they have sometimes faced a Gonzaga team which was an absolute steamroller. Remember that previous Gonzaga teams which have dominated WCC semifinals were No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, teams with a Final Four ceiling. There's no such team in the WCC this year. Gonzaga might be a No. 9 or 10 seed at this year's NCAA Tournament. Saint Mary's might b a No. 7 or 8 seed at this NCAA Tournament. The ceiling for the top two teams in the WCC isn't nearly as high as it used to be. With Santa Clara getting this many points, the Broncos look like an attractive play against the spread.
Why Saint Mary's Could Cover the Spread
The Gaels already beat Santa Clara twice this season. They know how to play the Broncos and they know how to beat them. Saint Mary's has lost just one game in the WCC, and that loss was a very recent game against Gonzaga. The Gaels spent all week resting and preparing for this game. They figure to flex their muscles and overwhelm Santa Clara.
Final Santa Clara-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick
Saint Mary's will win, but this really is a lot of points. Take Santa Clara against the spread.
