It has been an eventful offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, to say the least. After seeing now-former cornerstone quarterback Russell Wilson take his talents to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks are now at a bit of an impasse with highly-touted wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf, who is now entering the final year of his rookie deal, is currently eligible for an extension. It appears that this is exactly what the 24-year-old has in mind as he looks to cash in on what has been a tremendous start to his NFL career. No new deal has been reached at this point, though, which could point to the fact that the Seahawks are currently holding back on Metcalf.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, however, Seattle is doing its bit in trying to negotiate a new deal with their star pass catcher. Apparently, the Seahawks even wanted a new agreement in place before camp started (via Tim Booth of the Wichita Eagle):

“We were hoping so. We were hoping, so we shot for it,” Carroll said. “We’re right there now, and there’s a lot of work being done like right now.”

This obviously hasn’t come to fruition, and it looks like Metcalf has gone on strike. Carroll noted that the former Ole Miss. standout isn’t currently nursing an injury and that DK Metcalf has fully recovered from offseason foot surgery, so it is likely that his recent absence from practice could be related to his contract situation with the team. Things should get interesting for both camps from here on out.