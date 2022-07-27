Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Derwin James take training camp stand amid contract dispute

NFL training camps opened this week as the 2022 regular season looms just over a month away. There are a number of players who are still trying to negotiate a new deal. Among them are former Pro Bowl players Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Derwin James.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, those players are at training camp. However, they are not taking part in practice with their teammates due to their respective unresolved contract issues.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf has joined 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel and Chargers’ S Derwin James as players who are at training camp but not practicing due to unresolved contract issues, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Deebo Samuel has had one of the biggest offseason storylines. Early in June, Samuel requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel did not want to continue being used as a running back like he did last season. However, the 49ers brass clearly see at least some of his value tied into that usage rate.

Last season, Samuel ran the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. The vast majority of that was during the second half of the season when the 49ers took off. He also caught 77 balls for 1,405 yards, earning First Team All-Pro honors. Samuel then showcased his versatility in the playoffs again. However, Deebo Samuel’s concern is with his longevity.

Metcalf is in a different situation. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract. After a stellar sophomore campaign, Metcalf’s numbers came back to Earth last season. He likely is trying to lock up a long-term deal before Drew Lock is his quarterback.

James is entering his option-year of his rookie contract. He has always shown to be an elite playmaker for the Chargers defense, but injuries are likely Los Angeles’ biggest concern.

It is going to be very interesting to see whether Samuel, Metcalf or James get paid before the season starts.