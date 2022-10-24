DK Metcalf gets crucial Seahawks injury update after exiting Week 7 on cart

A sight that no Seattle Seahawks fan wants to see occurred on Sunday. During the first quarter of the Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, star wide receiver DK Metcalf attempted to make a leaping catch in the end zone when he landed awkwardly on his left knee. The Pro Bowl wideout was forced to exit the game on a cart after heading to the sideline before he was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed an important update on Metcalf’s health, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Per Henderson, Carroll told reporters that DK Metcalf “won’t need surgery.” The Seahawks have determined that Metcalf injured his patellar, though an exact timeline is not yet known.

Carroll did say that Metcalf is optimistic about the injury and that the star wideout is pushing to take the practice field on Wednesday, something that is albeit unlikely to occur.

While there’s still some uncertainty regarding the injury timetable DK Metcalf is facing, it appears that he and the Seahawks have avoided the worst-case scenario, which looked to be a season-ending ailment.

Metcalf has been the Seahawks’ second-leading receiver this year, having hauled in 31 receptions for 418 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s been part of a resurgent Seahawks offense that has surprised many following the trade of Russell Wilson. Seattle currently sits at 4-3 and in first place in the NFC West, an impressive mark that figures to remain intact as long as players like DK Metcalf are on the field.