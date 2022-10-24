The Seattle Seahawks are still waiting for a more definitive outlook on the injury of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, though, head coach Pete Carroll allayed some fears about losing one of his team’s best weapons long-term with an optimistic report following their 37-23 win on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

“He came down on his knee in an odd way,” Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. “X-rays showed nothing there but we’re going to have to take him back and get tested and checked out with MRIs and all that stuff to make sure.”

Metcalf was not able to finish the game as he got carted off the field before even the end of the first half with an apparent lower-body injury. Before exiting, Metcalf only posted a catch for 12 receiving yards on two targets. Fortunately for the Seahawks, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III both stepped up to help quarterback Geno Smith carry the offense. Goodwin led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions and five targets, while Walker burned rubber for 168 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 23 carries.

The Seahawks, who entered Week 7 averaging 24.3 points per game, could play it safe with Metcalf and sit him out for Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home even if he gets a green light to play. Nevertheless, the Seahawks’ high-flying offense seems to be equipped enough to handle a potential Metcalf absence.