Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caused quite the stir during the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions after he was spotted getting carted off the field. After a bit of confusion ensued, the FOX broadcast revealed that Metcalf was carted off in order to take a bathroom break. Metcalf hilariously confirmed the reports on Twitter after the game, revealing that he simply couldn’t hold it in any longer.

That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it 😂 https://t.co/tYvaWQSaa6 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 2, 2022

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” Metcalf joked on Twitter.

In true Paul Pierce and Lamar Jackson fashion, Metcalf admitted to requiring a poop break during the game, but took things one step further by revealing he wouldn’t have made it without the assistance of the cart. Metcalf seems to have avoided a major accident during the Week 4 win over the Lions, and he got a good laugh over the situation in the aftermath.

Metcalf was in the midst of his best game of the season before taking the brief bathroom break. The Seahawks wide receiver continued to develop rapport with Geno Smith, catching seven passes for 149 yards in the win. He was targeted 10 times in the game.

While Seahawks fans felt their hearts sink into their stomachs at the sight of DK Metcalf sitting on the cart, the report from the broadcast that Metcalf was merely using the bathroom was likely one of the biggest reliefs of the season for the fanbase. Things went from looking brutally worrisome to drop-dead hilarious in a matter of moments, and now the saga has come full circle with Metcalf confirming the bonkers reports.