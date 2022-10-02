DK Metcalf scares Seahawks fans after being carted to locker room for bathroom break

Seattle Seahawks fans were given a major scare on Sunday when star wide receiver DK Metcalf was escorted to the locker room via the injury cart in the fourth quarter against the Lions. No one seemed to know when Metcalf picked up an injury, and certainly not one that required him to be carted off the field. Well, as it turns out, he didn’t. Metcalf’s journey on the cart was in fact not injury related. Instead, Metcalf required a bathroom break and took the cart to the locker room in order to take care of business, per the FOX broadcast, via Field Yates.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf has been carted off to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

It certainly looked as if Metcalf had some mystery injury concern. He was seen with his helmet removed and was sitting on the back of the cart. While he didn’t appear in pain, it was certainly worrisome for the Seahawks.

D.K. Metcalf is being carted off the field right now. pic.twitter.com/eGxSnvQhSp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

This will certainly give fans flashbacks to Lamar Jackson dashing through the Ravens’ locker room in order to relieve himself last season. Metcalf’s exit from the field stirred up quite the scare in Seattle, but fortunately, it appears that it’s simply a bathroom break rather than an injury for the star wide receiver.

Losing DK Metcalf would be a massive blow for the Seahawks, so fans can have a laugh and breathe a major sigh of relief after it was reported that Metcalf would be back after a quick trip to the restroom.

Taking the cart may have been a bit dramatic on the part of Metcalf, though he likely did it in order to get back to the field as quickly as possible. Still, it’s not every day a player is carted off the field in order to go to the bathroom.