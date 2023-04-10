After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and the team went their separate ways during the offseason. Instead of re-joining the Broncos, Jones opted to sign with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth up to $51.53 million.

On Monday, while speaking with the media, Dre’Mont Jones opened up on his decision to sign with Seattle. During the conversation, he made it clear that the Seahawks had been interested in adding him since last off-season, and that they were looking to add him in the trade that sent long-time quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

“I mean, s**t, they should have just traded me from the jump…I was included in the trade. Denver said no…Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I’m here because (SEA) they respected me from the jump,” said Dre’Mont Jones via Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

According to Dre’Mont Jones, the Seahawks wanted to add him in a blockbuster trade last season. While this didn’t happen as the Broncos wanted to keep him around, the two sides have now connected just one year later.

Upon his arrival to the Seahawks, Dre’Mont Jones will look to fill a major need on a young defense that is full of talent. Seattle’s defense defied expectations last season, but they were still in search of a dominant force in the trenches. The arrival of Jones addresses that in a major way.

Over his four seasons in Denver, Dre’Mont Jones was a force on the defensive line. In total, he racked up 76 solo tackles, 133 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 22 sacks over this stretch. He will now look to help take this Seahawks defense to a new level in 2023 and beyond.