Following four seasons with the Denver Broncos, star defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones has found a new home. On the opening day of free agency, the former Ohio State Buckeye has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to break the news.

“A big one for the #Seahawks: Sources say they are expected to sign former #Broncos DT Dre’mont Jones, a huge addition in the middle of their defense.” wrote Rapoport.

Rapoport followed up news of the deal by providing contract details.

According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $51.53 million over three years. In year one of the contract, Dre’Mont Jones will earn $23.5 million. Over the following two seasons, he will earn as much as $35.02 million.

During his time with the Broncos, Dre’Mont Jones developed into an elite playmaker on the defensive front. Over 56 career games, he recorded 133 total tackles, 76 solo tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 22 sacks.

This past season, Jones delivered arguably the best showing of his NFL career. Over 13 games, and 13 starts, he recorded 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.

With his arrival to the Seahawks, Seattle finds a player who can become the anchor of the defensive front. In 2022, while the team proved to have star power in their young defenders, there was a lack of power in this area of the field. With the addition of Jones, this unit receives an instant upgrade. In addition, he is just 26 years old. Given that he can continue to raise his game, and grow alongside the young defense, he could quickly become the face of the unit.