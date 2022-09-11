Geno Smith has some big shoes to fill with the Seattle Seahawks this season as the successor of Russell Wilson. To make matters even more interesting, Smith will get to debut as Seattle’s new starting quarterback against none other than Wilson himself and his new team, the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

As if that wasn’t enough, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has now added even more pressure on the shoulders of Smith as he declared his expectations from his new QB1 against the Broncos (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I expect him to be really solid,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “I expect him to run the offense just like he has been doing it all along. I think he’s well experienced. He’s been around a long time. He’ll be poised about it, and he’s in command of it. And he’s seen a lot of the looks throughout the time we’ve been together in this camp. So he’s ready to go. I expect him to play well.”

Geno Smith has very little margin for error on Monday night against Wilson and Co. Seahawks newcomer Drew Lock, who arrived in Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is currently breathing down Smith’s neck. It’s the veteran who may have gotten the nod as the team’s starter for Week 1, but even Carroll himself conceded that the race for the QB1 post has not yet been fully decided at this point.

Smith will be playing under a microscope on Monday, and this should be the case for him the rest of the way. Unfortunately, such is the pressure you face for being a starting quarterback in the NFL.