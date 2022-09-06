Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1

During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be making their way to Seattle for week one of the regular season.

When Russell Wilson was traded away, a vacant captain role was left. Just recently, the Seahawks named Tyler Lockett as their new team captain.

During a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Tyler Lockett took the time to talk about Russell Wilson’s return. The veteran wide receiver had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Lockett stated, “I get it…but I think Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done. He’s an amazing guy.”

In what has become a common theme when a big-name player leaves their original team, they are greeted with boos. Tyler Lockett hopes that Russell Wilson doesn’t receive this treatment.

Lockett went on to say, “I know when I see him I’m going to give him a hug.”

Both Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson have put together elite careers up to this point. But when the two were playing together, they reached different levels.

Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson played in 108 total games together. The pair connected on 433 receptions for 5,878 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

Now, the two will be looking to continue to find success on different teams. But there seems to be no ill will between either player.