Tyler Lockett named as Russell Wilson’s successor as Seahawks captain

Tyler Lockett is now entering the eighth season of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. One could argue, however, that the 29-year-old is about to embark on the most crucial year of his tenure now that he’s been named a team captain.

With Russell Wilson taking his talents to the Denver Broncos, he left a gaping hole on the roster. His captaincy will also have to be filled, and it’s hard to deny that Lockett is an excellent choice as Wilson’s successor. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll could not agree more (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“He’s got the wisdom, and they recognize it and they really listen to him,” Carroll added. “He’s always been that guy. He’s always done everything that you would want him to do in all ways, and he’s been a great football player. I said to him already today, ‘You don’t have to do anything different because you’ve been chosen captain, because you already lead. You’ve been a leader and for years around here.’ I don’t want him to think that that changes anything, because it doesn’t.”

It goes without saying that Lockett has earned the trust and respect of his teammates. He’s one of the elder statesmen on the squad, and at this point, the players look up to him in high regard.

Carroll continued to heap praise on his veteran, noting how being voted by his own teammates as captain is indeed an ultimate honor for Tyler Lockett:

“He’s been a marvelous Seahawk,” Carroll continued. “He’s been rewarded for that, and he’s rewarded us with tremendous play forever. So we’re really lucky, really lucky to have him on our team and have him be recognized by the team. It’s a good statement in both directions that he’s the captain and then they realize he should be.”

Replacing Russell Wilson the quarterback is no easy task. Geno Smith and Drew Lock will are in a dog fight to try and do the same. However, when it comes to his voice in the locker room, there’s no doubt that the Seahawks are in good hands with Lockett as one of their captains.