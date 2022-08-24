Seahawks Twitter clowns Pete Carroll over depressing take on Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle

It is not a good time to be a Seattle Seahawks fan. Just what it is like to be a supporter of a team that still could not decide who will win the most pathetic quarterback battle in recent NFL history between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Pete Carroll will have to make a choice at one point before the 2022 NFL season starts, but does it really matter? For comedic purposes on Twitter, the answer will always be an emphatic “Yes!”

Pete Carroll was once again recently asked how the Seahawks quarterback battle is going, and his answer is far from inspiring. It also gave birth to a ton of hilarious takes on social media.

Via Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune: Pete Carroll again going on how well Geno Smith has handled this Seahawks QB competition, how well Drew Lock has practiced and played. “We may have two number ones.”

Pete Carroll mentioned Lock and Geno as, “Two Number Ones.” pic.twitter.com/7e6kQEBC9E — Fantasy Fling (@FantasyFling) August 23, 2022

There is an old cliche that if you have 2 quarterbacks, you have none. I think they applies here — Taylor (@Taylor_Bauer11) August 23, 2022

Pete: "We may have two number ones" Me: yes, two number one draft picks next year — Ryan Turner (@Ryan_Turner_9) August 23, 2022

You have 0 number ones. You let a 300 mil quarter back go for barely 2 league min blokes that aren’t even in the top 49 @PeteCarroll — Beitt (@beitt78) August 23, 2022

Pete Carroll thinking he has pocket aces when he’s really out here with a 7-2 off suite pic.twitter.com/wSCTeP71vt — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) August 23, 2022

Indeed. If Pete Carroll was at the table playing poker, he’d likely be that one person who has a short stack but will push all his chips to the center of the table with an extremely sub-optimal hand. Carroll is merely hoping for a bad beat, knowing that whoever wins the QB1 job for the Seahawks will still be the lesser signal-caller on the field in most games they will play in the coming season.

The stark contrast between where the Seahawks were in previous seasons in terms of quarterback stability and where they are now will be extremely underscored right at the get-go of the 2022 NFL season, as they play their former franchise signal-caller Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at home on Sep. 12.