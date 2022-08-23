‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”

"This is the most embarrassing, saddest, pathetic quarterback competition of all time between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. … The Seahawks are a disaster and this is where hope goes to die." —@AdamSchein 🫣 pic.twitter.com/cmM9heiRcN — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 22, 2022

Schein didn’t hold back one bit when reviewing Seattle’s roster ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to roasting Smith and Lock, the NFL analyst also questioned the Seahawks’ decision to trade Russell Wilson and not land a suitable replacement.

“The fact that you have two quarterbacks vying to be QB1 replacing Russell Wilson, and neither one [Smith or Lock] is a top 40 QB in the NFL? Absolutely pathetic,” Schein added.

Schein feels that the Seahawks would have been better off trading for the likes of Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, or selecting one of the young quarterbacks who were available in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, the Seahawks stuck to their guns and entered camp with a competition between Smith and Lock.

Seahawks fans will surely be hoping that Schein’s harsh criticism of the franchise ends up being inaccurate, lest they’ll be set to experience a brutal year of quarterback play in 2022. It doesn’t seem likely the Seahawks pull the trigger on a move to upgrade at the position, so barring an unforeseen development, it’ll be the Drew Lock or Geno Smith show at Lumen Field.