Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL’s modern history when he was hired by the Los Angeles Rams at the age of 30 years old. In that same season, he turned around the Rams from the league’s lowest-ranked offense to the best-scoring team in the 2017 season. It was also the Rams’ first winning season since 2003 and their first playoff berth since 2004.

McVay was then named the 2017 AP NFL Coach of the Year. On top of that, he was also the youngest head coach to win a playoff game and the youngest to appear in the Super Bowl. However, in this article, we are here to talk about Sean McVay’s wife Veronika Khomyn.

Who is Sean McVay’s wife Veronika Khomyn?

Veronika Nikolaevna Khomyn was born on March 1, 1990, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Nothing more is known about regarding her family other than that she has a sister.

Veronika attended and graduated from Kyiv High School. During her high school years, she already started her career as a model in Ukraine. She began modeling and appeared in various advertisements in her hometown. Eventually, she tried her luck and moved to the United States.

Veronika Khomyn migrates to the United States

When she migrated to the U.S., Veronika Khomyn attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., to earn a degree in International business as well as study fashion design. During that time, she still continued her modeling as she appeared as a model for the UFC Gym and DC Clubbing in Fairfax.

She then gained her U.S. citizenship. After completing her bachelor’s degree, Veronika Khomyn ventured into fashion designing as she now owns her own boutique. She also got her master’s degree in global management from Arizona State.

On top of that, she also has a sizeable following on Instagram. As of this writing, Veronica Khomyn has 84.1K followers. She uses her platform to share her various trips around the world as well as to raise awareness to the causes that are near and dear to her heart.

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn's courtship

Congrats to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay who got engaged to his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn! pic.twitter.com/6Dtyto6lIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2019

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn reportedly met in 2011 at Washington D.C. when he was still the tight ends coach for the Washington Football team (formerly known as the Washington Redskins). There is no information for when the couple started dating, but Veronika Khomyn posted a photo on Instagram which seemingly confirmed their relationship.

When Sean McVay was hired by the Los Angeles Rams to be their head coach, Veronica Khomyn followed him to fully support the new venture of her partner.

After years of dating, Sean McVay finally popped the question to her girlfriend while they were on vacation in Cannes, France.

Khomyn has been fully supportive of Sean, especially since moving to Los Angeles for his first head coaching job. During the Rams’ 2018 Super Bowl run, Veronika was seen wearing a shirt that says “McBae” with a picture of Sean’s face during a playoff game.

She was also in-arena during Super Bowl LIII to support her partner and the Los Angeles Rams when they faced off against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, the Rams lost. Despite the defeat, the couple flew to a sunny location to celebrate Valentine’s day and to help Sean McVay get over the post-Super Bowl blues.

Veronika Khomyn's career

Veronika Khomyn also appeared in the HBO docuseries titled “Hard Knocks” where they feature the Los Angeles Rams during their 2020 offseason.

Also, Veronika Khomyn gained her license to become a realtor in the Los Angeles market. Aside from the wide opportunity that she has from various clients that are associated with the NFL and the L.A. Rams, Khomyn’s ability to be fluent in both Russian and Ukrainian allows her to serve clients that are looking to expand their real estate portfolios.

Sean McVay marries Veronika Khomyn

NFL: LA Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife reveal they are expecting their first child – a boy https://t.co/u339ij2lOa pic.twitter.com/aLkIEqq82g — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 19, 2023

In June 2022, McVay married Khomyn in a lavish wedding in Beverly Hills just a few months after McVay led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. It was around this time that McVay also purchased a large farmhouse in Hidden Hills, Calif., in Los Angeles County for $14 million. Just a year later, the couple announced on social media that Khomyn was expecting their first child.

Despite having a high-profile partner, Veronika Khomyn holds her own as a realtor and businesswoman. It is no question that the couple supports each other’s endeavors, and they seem to be doing it smoothly as they seem to be a perfect couple.