Sean McVay rose to prominence as an NFL head coach after winning AP National Coach of the Year. A few years later, he led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory at Super Bowl LVI. With McVay's coaching brilliance in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Sean McVay's $14 million farmhouse in the Hidden Hills area Los Angeles, California.

Last year was a superb one for McVay. He coached the Rams to victory at Super Bowl LVI in February, becoming the youngest head coach to make an appearance in the Super Bowl and the youngest coach to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Rewarding himself for his achievements, McVay purchased a lavish Hidden Hills farmhouse. Originally listed for as much as $15.5 million, he bought the property for $14 million.

Here are some photos of Sean McVay's $14 million farmhouse in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Designed by popular interior designer Jae Omar, McVay's home sits on 1.4 acres of land. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

McVay's new home features glass doors, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a home theater, a fitness gym, a sleek dining area that includes a wall that can store wine bottles, a chef's kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and a main bedroom with a luxe bathroom.

Outside the home, the backyard features an infinity edge swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor fire pit and a barbecue station. Furthermore, there is also plenty of green space that McVay can use for gardening and general leisure.

Needless to say, it is easy to see why the Rams coach bought the estate. It seems like a great place for McVay to unwind from the grueling demands of coaching in a competitive league like the NFL.

McVay is a highly successful coach in the NFL. As a result, there's no question that the champion coach can afford to live in a farmhouse like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McVay has a net worth of around $40 million, with most of his earnings coming from coaching in the NFL.

When it is all said and done, it won't be surprising if the Rams coach becomes an analyst once he concludes his football coaching career. In 2022, McVay was offered a five-year deal worth $100 million to be part of Amazon's broadcasting crew.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Sean McVay's $14 million farmhouse in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.