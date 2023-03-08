The LSU Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Our SEC Tournament odds series has our LSU Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU Georgia.

The LSU Tigers needed several tries in 2023 before they won their first basketball game of the calendar year. They broke through against the Vanderbilt Commodores and dealt VU a loss which, to be perfectly honest, might cost the Dores a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt might have had a much better overall profile without losing to the last-place team in the SEC. That win is an outlier to some degree, but it is also true that LSU has played better in recent weeks. The Tigers have been pushing their opponents in the SEC and have not been a cream puff. LSU very nearly beat Missouri — an NCAA Tournament team — not that long ago. The Bayou Bengals led most of the way before faltering late against the Tigers. LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon has had a bumpy ride since taking over in Baton Rouge and leaving behind a great mid-major job at Murray State, where he made the NCAA Tournament one year ago and reached the Round of 32 in the Big Dance. McMahon is learning about coaching at the Power Five conference level. It will be fascinating to see what McMahon has to offer in his first taste of SEC Tournament basketball.

McMahon is going up against another first-year coach of a program, Georgia boss Mike White. He left Florida to come to Athens and ply his trade against the Gators. White is coaching in the shadow of a two-time national champion college football program, so he is not on the hot seat by any means. However, coaching on First-Round Wednesday at the SEC Tournament — this is a game between 14th-seeded LSU and 11th-seeded Georgia — is not something these coaches can replicate for many more seasons. If they do, the fan bases will grow restless.

Here are the LSU-Georgia SEC Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

SEC Tournament Odds: LSU-Georgia Odds

LSU Tigers: -2.5 (-102)

Georgia Bulldogs: +2.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch LSU vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are not a good team, but Georgia has steadily regressed over the course of the season. The Georgia team which did defeat Kentucky and Auburn earlier this season has not been in evidence lately. A home-court loss to Ole Miss was one glaring sign of the Bulldogs’ regression in the latter portion of the season. Georgia just doesn’t have the depth or the quality to be able to sustain a high level of play for more than an occasional game. Stringing together good games has been largely elusive for this team in the 2023 portion of its schedule (in other words, the SEC portion of its slate).

One thing worth noting: When these teams met on February 14 in Athens, on Georgia’s home floor, the pregame spread was Georgia minus 4.5 points. Look at the spread here: LSU favored by 2.5 points. That’s a seven-point swing. Normally, home court versus neutral court is a three-point swing. One team’s home court versus another team’s home court is a six-point difference. LSU has swung the spread seven points, but this is merely a neutral-site game, not on LSU’s home floor. That’s a lot more line movement than a lot of people might expect, but it reflects the extent to which Georgia has regressed. Take note of that.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Georgia is getting points — getting, not giving — against a bad LSU team which has barely won in 2023. That might make you scratch your head, but you could simply not overthink it and take the points and say thank you.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick

LSU is a bad team. Georgia however, is not a good team. The line movement compared to February 14 certainly makes you think. When a line seems really weird and you’re not sure you can trust it, don’t bet. Maybe look for a live play here.

Final LSU-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia +2.5