See Gotham Knights villains in action in the Launch Gameplay Trailer

Gotham Knights is coming soon, and so a launch gameplay trailer has just been released. See Gotham Knights villains in action in this exciting new trailer, as they throw punches against the heroes of Gotham in a post-Batman world.

It was clear from the beginning of Gotham Knights’ marketing that the main villains of the game will be the Court of Owls – a secret society running Gotham from the shadows, composed of aristocrats at its highest order. The launch gameplay trailer showed us glimpses of the rest of the Gotham Knights villains in the game – glimpses of Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, and Clayface. There could be more surprise appearances moving forward, but that’s all that the gameplay launch trailer lets on. If we would hazard a guess, though, one should not expect The Joker to appear in the game. After all, The Joker only exists because of Batman, and without the Caped Crusader patrolling the streets of Gotham, there’s no reason for the Clown Prince to make an appearance.

Gotham Knights will be coming out later this month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The action RPG stars the Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin as the eponymous Gotham Knights as they try to bring order back in Gotham following Batman’s death. The game will feature both single-player and multiplayer elements, with multiplayer being advertised as a seamless experience where players can progress independently from each other. The main villains of the game is the Court of Owls, a sinister group of people controlling Gotham secretly, with an army of brainwashed soldiers called “Talons.” Fans can pre-order the game ahead of launch to receive a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle of the same name that first appeared in DC’s Detective Comics issue #233.