Gotham Knights Release Date: When is Gotham Knights coming out?

The Bat-children will be having their own video game to showcase their superhero powers when the Gotham Knights release date comes around.

Gotham Knights Release Date: October 21, 2022

Gotham Knights will be released on October 21, 2022, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The game was originally meant to come out on October 25, 2022, before WB Games decided to push the release date to an earlier date. Odd, but okay.

Gotham Knights Story

The long-awaited follow-up Batman game from WB Games is finally coming out this year. Gotham Knights, however, will not focus on the Caped Crusader, as he’s already dead in this game. Instead, the game will focus on the Bat-children, four of which are playable in the game: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. Players can freely choose which superhero to play as they fight criminals like the Court of Owls, Harley Quinn, and Mr. Freeze. Support characters like Police Officer Renee Montoya and Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth will also make their appearance in the game.

Gotham Knights Gameplay

Fans of the Arkham series will find this game up to their tastes – but have to take note that this continuity is different from the Arkham games. This new story sees Batman and Commissioner Gordon dead, leading to a rise in criminality and violence in Gotham City. The player is tasked to restore law and order in the streets of Gotham, and up to two players can play in co-op multiplayer in the game to continue the legacy of The Bat and make criminals know that Gotham is still being protected by new, younger caped crusaders.

Each character in the game will play differently with their own unique abilities and fighting styles. The game also features light RPG mechanics, with players being able to level up and become stronger. Players will also have access to the Batcycle while traversing Gotham City.

Oddly, the game will not offer performance mode in any of its console versions, locking the game to a measly 30fps frame rate. To add more fuel to the fire, the game will not be available on previous-gen consoles, on either PS4 or Xbox One. These two design choices – which many feel isn’t exactly a technical limitation issue, as the game doesn’t look any more complicated compared to other Triple A games of this era – has been very controversial among fans and critics and will surely weigh into the review scores Gotham Knights will get on release day.