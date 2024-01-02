Sorry, Selena Gomez fans, but she just announced that her next album might likely be her last.

The singer and actress revealed all of this on the latest Smartless podcast.

Selena Gomez reveals that she may be done with music after next album

She mentioned she wants to focus on acting, Rare Beauty, and philanthropy. As for her music, she said, “I feel I only have one more in me.”

Recently, she's made headlines with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as the two are seen together. Plus, she's shared a few Instagram pics as well.

Beyond that, she had a good 2023 with a Golden Globe nomination and new music, In Style reports.

You can tell it's been a good one. On Friday, she shared a gallery of photos of various things on social media. They included her sister, Gracie Eliot Teefey, and friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sofia Carson, Billboard says. The caption of the post reads, “Moments in time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

RECOMMENDED
Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco with paparazzi
Selena Gomez shares snaps with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Autumn Hawkins ·

Selena Gomez with fans and a record in front of her.
Selena Gomez gives surprise new album update

Nathanael Fakes ·

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with hearts around them
Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco

Autumn Hawkins ·

If she is quitting music, she may want to reconsider. According to Variety, She holds the rank of TikTok's most popular artist of 2023.

She has almost 60 million followers on the social channel. The singer regularly posts on the platform.

It's not even singing that makes the content popular. A lot of it is everyday activities like her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight, which garnered 24 million likes and shot up to the fourth top U.S. trending video.

We'll have to wait and see whether Selena Gomez makes more music after her next album. But with all this momentum she has with popularity, hits, shows, and more, it seems weird to quit.