Is the popular singer going to be done with music?

Sorry, Selena Gomez fans, but she just announced that her next album might likely be her last.

The singer and actress revealed all of this on the latest Smartless podcast.

Selena Gomez reveals that she may be done with music after next album

She mentioned she wants to focus on acting, Rare Beauty, and philanthropy. As for her music, she said, “I feel I only have one more in me.”

Selena Gomez tells Smartless podcast that her next album will likely be her last as she plans to focus on acting, Rare Beauty and philanthropy: “I feel I only have one more in me.” pic.twitter.com/joBJx73DvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2024

Recently, she's made headlines with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as the two are seen together. Plus, she's shared a few Instagram pics as well.

Beyond that, she had a good 2023 with a Golden Globe nomination and new music, In Style reports.

You can tell it's been a good one. On Friday, she shared a gallery of photos of various things on social media. They included her sister, Gracie Eliot Teefey, and friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sofia Carson, Billboard says. The caption of the post reads, “Moments in time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

If she is quitting music, she may want to reconsider. According to Variety, She holds the rank of TikTok's most popular artist of 2023.

She has almost 60 million followers on the social channel. The singer regularly posts on the platform.

It's not even singing that makes the content popular. A lot of it is everyday activities like her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight, which garnered 24 million likes and shot up to the fourth top U.S. trending video.

We'll have to wait and see whether Selena Gomez makes more music after her next album. But with all this momentum she has with popularity, hits, shows, and more, it seems weird to quit.