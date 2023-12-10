Mega pop star Selena Gomez answered a fan on social media about when her next album is coming, and it appears it will be in two months.

This will be big news for the pop star's followers, who are anxiously awaiting the newest release. Forbes reports that a fan reached out to her asking, “When is SG3 coming Sel??” according to Forbes.

SG3 refers to the unannounced album from the singer. As for the album, it's expected to be a full-length release.

The simple response on social media to the fans about when it's coming didn't give any detail except for the timeline. Gomez just said, “@sapphirew in 2 months.”

🚨 Selena Gomez says her new album will be released in 2 months. pic.twitter.com/Lv6KVD6vlZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2023

The new album doesn't have any tracks listed or anything, but her new single called Single Soon is expected to be on it. It was released back in August.

Whatever the new album is called and whatever tracks on it won't make a difference to her listeners. They'll surely rush to anything she puts out. After all, it's been about four years since her last album, Rare, back in 2020, Hollywood Life states.

Soon after her last album, the singer announced she may retire from music. But, that proved untrue as in March of 2023, she indicated she was at the studio.

Producer Benny Blanco and her are apparently dating, so there is there's no word yet if he's influenced the upcoming music.

All we can report for now is to be on the lookout for new Selena Gomez music and album in several months this February. More details are bound to surface soon.