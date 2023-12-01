The Ottawa Senators hit the road as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Senators enter the game at 8-9-0 on the year. Last time out, they played the Florida Panthers in a game in which 167 minutes worth of penalties were issued. The Panthers scored first just 1:28 into the game on a Sam Reinhart powerplay goal. He would add another power-play goal in the second, and Sam Bennett would also score on the power play to make it 3-0. In the third, the Panthers would add two more goals and win 5-0. The story of the game was the penalties. With 12:38 left in the game, Brady Tkachuck was issued a minor for goalie interference.

Then the brawl started. Tkachuk and Jonah Gadjovich would both be issued roughing penalties and then all 12 players on the ice were issued 10-minute game misconduct penalties and ejected from the game. In all, it was 126 minutes of penalties in that one exchange.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets come into the game 7-13-4 on the year. It has been a frustrating season for a lot of players on the team, but the Blue Jackets have won three of five after losing nine straight. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. It was a scoreless first period until Patrick Laine scored in the second to make it 1-0 for Columbus. The Canadiens fired back to tie it up, and then the Blue Jackets would take the lead once again. Once again the Canadiens would tie it up and it would be 2-2 heading into the third. With just under three minutes left in the game, Joe Armia scored for the Canadiens, and they would go on to win 4-2 after an empty net goal.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Blue Jackets Odds

Ottawa Senators: -156

Columbus Blue Jackets: +130

Over: 6.5 (-138)

Under: 6.5 (+112)

How to Watch Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators rank sixth in the NHL in goals scored this year, sitting at 3.47 goals per game on the season. The leading goal scorer this year is Brady Tkachuk. He has ten of them, with three coming on the power play. Combined with his five assists, he is third on the team in points this year with 15. He also has three goals and three assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, the Senators are led by Tim Stutzle. He comes into the game leading the team in points on the year with 22 of them. Stutzle has five goals and 17 assists on the season, with five of those assists coming on the power play. n.

Second on the team in points is Claude Giroux. Giroux comes into the game with five goals and 11 assists. The five goals are tied for third on the team, and his 11 assists are tied for second on the team this year. He also has a goal and three assists on the power play this year. Second on the team in goals is Drak Batherson, who comes in with six goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris and Jakob Chychrun are tied for third on the team in goals this year. Norris comes into the game with his five goals and five assists on the year. He has two goals and four assists on the power play. Chychrun has scored five goals while playing as a defender this year. He also has seven assists on the year.

On the power play this year, the Senators are 19th in the NHL. They have converted 18.9 percent of their chances so far this year, good for 14 goals on the power play. Meanwhile, they are 26th on the penalty kill, with a 74.6 percent kill rate in those situations.

It is expected to be Joonas Korpisalo in the goal today for the Senators. Korpisalo enters the game with a 5-5-0 record and a 3.34 goals-against average. He also has a .90 2-save percentage. Last time out, he gave up five goals on 37 shots while taking the loss. He has had some solid starts with two starts over .920 in the last month, both of them resulting in wins.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Win

The Blue Jackets sit 25th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 2.88 goals per game. The top goal scorer this year is Bonne Jenner. He comes into the game with 11 goals and five assists to lead the team in goals. Jenner is also tied for the team lead in points this year. He has not done much on the power play though, with just two goals and an assist on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the next two highest point covers both come from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes in tied for the lead in points this year. He has a goal and 15 assists, giving him the most assists on the team and 16 points. Ivan Provorov comes in with two goals and 12 assists. He leads the team in power play points with five, all assists.

Second on the team in goals, this year is Kirill Marchenko. He comes into the game with seven of them, plus six assists giving him 13 points. Meanwhile, Dmitri Voronkov and Johnny Gaudreau have been solid. Voronkov comes in with four goals and seven assists, while Gaudreau comes in with three goals and eight assists on the year.

The Blue Jackets have struggled on the power play this year. They sit 28th in the NHL this year on the power play with an 11.0 percent conversion percentage and just eight goals. Still, the Blue Jackets have been great when man down this year. They are second in the NHL this year when man-down, killing 89.2 percent of chances this year.

Elvis Merzlikins is projected to start once again in goal for the Blue Jackets. He comes into the game with a 5-8-3 record on the year and a 3.11 goals-against average. He also has a .907 save percentage on the year. Last time out, he was solid once again, saving 37 of 30 shots, good for a .900 save percentage. In three of his last four games he has given up three goals and has a save percentage of .900 or better, yet he is just 1-2 in those three games.

Final Senators-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Neither team comes into this game playing great. Still, the Senators have a lot more offensive firepower. They did not show that last time out, but they will in this one. The Blue Jackets struggled to score regularly. With that, take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Seantors ML (-156)