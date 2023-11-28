Blue Jackets rising star Yegor Chinakhov is growing frustrated with his role in Columbus and could be on the brink of requesting a trade.

Yegor Chinakhov could reach his boiling point with the Columbus Blue Jackets soon. Chinakhov's agent Shumi Babaev gave word to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch that the rising star is not happy with where he stands on the Blue Jackets, who are currently 7-12 this season.

“He doesn’t feel they trust him, and he wants to leave,” Babaev reportedly texted. “They don’t understand how bad Chinny feels.”

Babaev revealed he had spoken to Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen about the matter over a week ago. Though frustrated, Yegor Chinakhov's camp has not formally requested a trade.

Chinakhov is currently playing a fourth-line role for Columbus amidst a career that has been marred by injury, which includes a high ankle sprain from a year ago. The 22-year-old dealt with a back strain this year and subsequently missed the entire preseason and the first 10 games of the regular season.

He spent time with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League first before making his NHL season debut earlier this month in a game versus the Washington Capitals.

On the season, Chinakhov has tallied two assists and two goals, including this beauty from Monday night which helped Columbus deal the Boston Bruins their third defeat of the season.

CHINNY HAD A GREAT NIGHT LAST NIGHT AND SO DID WE! #59's SWEET goal in the 2nd period is your @FanaticsBook Goal of the Game🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/XnEZFubC3q — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 28, 2023

Chinakhov previously thought about leaving the league during his rookie season, citing homesickness as the reason. But the Russian has since expressed his desire to stay and continue growing his game in the NHL.

Unfortunately, that may not be in Columbus. With trade season coming soon, it will be interesting how the Blue Jackets navigate these trade winds.