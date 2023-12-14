The Blues look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Seantors-Blues prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The St. Louis Blues look to break their losing streak as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Seantors-Blues prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Senators enter the game at 11-12-0 on the year. It has been a frustrating year for the Senators, as they sit in last place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. In the game, the Senators took the early lead on a Josh Norris goal, but the Hurricanes tied it up in the first period on a Martin Necas Power play goal. In the second, Sebastian Aho would score twice, and assist on a Seth Jarvis goal, as the Hurricanes took the 4-1 lead. The Senators would get a total of 32 shots off in the game, but not find the back of the net again, galling 4-1

Meanwhile, the Blues come in at 13-14-1 but have lost six of their last eight games overall, leading to the Blues making some organizational changes. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Blues did take a 1-0 lead on a Brandon Saad goal but would give up two before the first period ended. They took control of the game in the second period though. Kevin Hayes scored twice, and Marco Scandella scored shorthanded to go into the intermission with a 4-3 lead. In the third, it was just 48 seconds into the period that they gave up the power play goal that would tie the game. They would give up another one less than six minutes later, plus an empty net goal, falling 6-4.

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators come into the game sitting ninth in the NHL at 3.39 goals per game this year. The team lead in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He enters the game with six goals and 20 assists on the year. His 20 points this year are six more than the second-ranked guy on the team this year. His 26 points are also the most on the team, but he does not lead on the power play, with just five assists on the power play and no goals. Brady Tkachuk leads the way in goals this year. Tkachuk comes into the game with 13 goals on the year, with six assists, giving him 19 points. That is good for third on the team this year. Tkachuk is also the leader on the power play this year, with four goals and three assists on the man advantage.

Meanwhile, Claude Giroux is second on the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He enters the game with nine goals on the year and 14 assists, giving him 23 points. Two goals and four assists have come on the power play. Drake Batherson sits third on the team in goals this year, and fourth in overall points. He comes in with eight goals and 11 assists, good for 19 points. It is truly two lines of attacking play from the Senators this year, as along with Batherson, the second unit has Vladimir Tarasenko, who also has 19 points this year, with six goals and 11 assists.

The Senators would like to see their power play improve. They sit 22nd in the NHL this year on the power play, with 17 goals and a 17.5 percent conversion rate when having the man advantage. Still, the Senators have struggled heavily on the penalty kill, sitting 31st in the NHL with a 72.4 percent success rate.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal today for the Senators. He is 6-7-0 on the year with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has been hit-and-miss in his last three starts. While Korpisalo did stop 30 of 31 shots in the game with the Red Wings, he allowed four goals in each of the other two games, taking the loss in both of them.

Why The Blues Will Win

The Blues have struggled to score this year, sitting 26th in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game on the season. Robert Thomas is tied for the lead in goals this year, while also leading in assists and points on the year. He has ten goals and 17 assists, giving him 27 points on the year. Further, he has four power-play assists, and one when shorthanded. Tied with him with ten goals is Jake Neighbours. Neighbors have his ten goals, plus one assist, good for 11 points, but he has scored just once on the power play this year.

Sitting second in points, but leading in power-play goals this year is Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich has nine goals this season, with 12 assists, giving him 21 points. He has four goals on the power play and another two while shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou comes in with five goals and 12 assists to round out the top point scorers. Like Thomas though, he has not scored on the power play but does have four assists.

The power play for the Blues this year has been a struggle. they sit 31st in the NHL with an 8.4 percent conversion rate and just seven power-play goals. Meanwhile, they sit 20th in penalty kill success rate at 78.5 percent. They have scored shorthanded eight times this year though.

Jordan Binington is expected to be in goal today for the Blues. He is 8-9-1 on the year with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Still, he has struggled in his last three starts. In his last three games, Binnington has allowed 13 goals on 103 shots, good for a .874 save percentage in those games.

Final Senators-Blues Prediction & Pick

Neither team coming into this game has been great this year. Both of them have had trouble scoring, and both have had games where the defense breaks down entirely. Still, the Senators have shown more on offense as of late. They have created more scoring chances, and been better on the power play. With the Blues struggling on both the power play and the penalty kill this year, that may be the difference. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Blues Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-110)