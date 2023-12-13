St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had a shocking admission while addressing the team's struggles.

The St. Louis Blues dismissed head coach Craig Berube, and general manager Doug Armstrong held a press conference to address the firing, admitting that he is not satisfied with the job he has done with the team in recent years.

“If I get fired in the next hour, or I get hit by a bus in the next hour, I don't feel today I've left it any better than where I found it. That's an awful feeling,” Doug Armstrong said, via Matthew DeFranks of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Armstrong has been with the Blues for a long time, and he helped the franchise win its first Stanley Cup in 2019 over the Boston Bruins. Despite the disappointing performance so far this season, Armstrong will go down as a beloved figure in Blues history.

The Blues are currently 13-14-1 on the season after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Despite that not being a terrible record, the Blues are only ahead of the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks in the Central Division.

However, there is still an opportunity for the Blues to turn it around and make the playoffs, as they are only behind the Arizona Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

It will be interesting to see if a change behind the bench results in an improvement in performance for St. Louis. It is clear that Armstrong hopes so from the comments and accountability he has shown since the firing of Berube amid the recent struggles.