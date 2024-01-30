It is the last day before the All-Star break as we continue our NHL odds series with a Seantors-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is the last day before the All-Star break as the Ottawa Senators face the Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators enter the game sitting at 19-25-2 on the year, last place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. The Senators were down early, giving up three goals in the first period. Still, the second period was great. Drake Batherson, Time Stutzle, and Brady Tkachuk all scored in the second period to tie the game. In the third period, no one scored, but Claude Giroux won the game for the Senators in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings come into the game sitting at 26-18-5 on the year. They are in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. They have won seven of their last ten games overall. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a goal-loaded first period. Dylan Larkin and Jake Walman socred in the first seven minutes to give the Red Wings the 2-0 lead. The Golden Knights would have it tied by the 10:55 mark of the period though. Still, Joe Veleno gave the Red Wings the lead back before the end of the period. After no goals in the second, the Red Wings would add two in the third and would go on to win 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Red Wings Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +102

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How to Watch Senators vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators are 11th in the NHL this year with 3.35 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 21 goals on the year and 19 assists. That gives him 40 total points on the year, which is good for third on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with five goals and three assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with 11 goals on the year, but he has 36 assists giving him 47 total points to lead the team. Further, he has nine power-play assists.

Sitting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 15 goals and 27 assists on the year, good for 42 total points. He has two goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 17 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 37 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Vladimir Tarasenko. He comes in with 13 goals and 19 assists, making him one of five players with more than 30 points this year.

The Senators are 23rd in the NHL on the power play, with a 16.0 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 74.2 percent success rate, 28th in the NHL this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 11-16-2 on the year with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He did not make the start last time out but would come into the game to start the second period. Korpisalo then would stop all 17 shots he faced to get the win for the Senators.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings sit fifth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.51 goals per game. Dylan Larkin leads the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He comes in with 22 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 46 total points. Larkin also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Aled DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 18 goals and 25 assists this year for 40 points. His goal total is good for second on the team, while his 43 points lead the team this year. He has also been solid on the power play with eight goals and six assists this year.

Third on the team in points this year, and tied for third in goals is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 13 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 41 points. Robby Fabbri is also tied for third on the team in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and eight assists this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with seven goals and 25 assists this year, for 32 points, while Moritz Seider has six goals and 20 assists this year.

The Red Wings sit 12th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.8 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 13th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.9 percent success rate this year.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 13-6-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He has been great in January, going 8-2-1 on the year with a .926 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. In his last two starts, he has allowed just two goals on 60 shots, winning both games.

Final Senators-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Neither team coming into this game has been great this year, but the Red Wings have been much better as of late. It is not just on offense that the Red Wings have been great, but on defense. In their last five wins, they have given up five or fewer goals in each of them. Further, the Red Wings have the better offense against a bad Senators defense. Take the Redwings in this one.

Final Senators-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-122)