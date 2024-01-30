Dominik Kubalik could be traded once again.

The Ottawa Senators moved on from star winger Alex DeBrincat last summer after DeBrincat informed the team that he was not open to a long-term extension. In that trade, Ottawa acquired Dominik Kubalik, who just turned in a 20-goal season with the Detroit Red Wings. Now, at the NHL Trade Deadline, Kubalik could be on the move once again.

Kubalik hasn’t had the greatest season in 2023-24. He has just nine goals and 12 points through 41 games this year. That said, the 28-year-old has a track record as a solid middle-six contributor. On the right team, there is reason to believe the Czechian forward can turn things around.

Of course, figuring out which team is the right one is easier said than done. With all this in mind, though, let’s take a look at three of the best landing spots for Senators forward Dominik Kubalik ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Capitals need offense

The Washington Capitals are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race this season. However, they are far from a perfect team. And with them being six points out of the final playoff spot, Washington will need to make a move to avoid falling behind.

Adding Kubalik certainly isn't a needle-mover for the Capitals. However, they are in desperate need of offense wherever they can get it. The Capitals have two players with more than 30 points this season and only three other players with more than 20. Furthermore, Kubalik's nine goals would tie Alex Ovechkin for fourth among Capitals skaters.

The Senators are far outside of the playoff race, making Dominik Kubalik expendable. If the Capitals can meet Ottawa's price, Kubalik may be able to help Washington in their quest to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bruins could be in play

The Boston Bruins are the class of the Atlantic Division once again. They aren't as good as their historic season from a year ago, but that was always going to be the case. In any event, Boston is good once again, and they want to add to their ranks at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Bruins are reportedly looking to add a “scoring punch” ahead of March 8th. More specifically, they are scouting middle six forwards around the league. Kubalik fits that description, and given his track record, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Bruins took an interest in the Senators forward.

The Bruins are looking to stock up as they prepare for another run at the Stanley Cup. Not every trade needs to be a blockbuster, though. Depth is important, and Dominik Kubalik could certainly help Boston down the stretch this season.

Islanders may make a move

The New York Islanders recently made a move behind the bench. Patrick Roy is now in charge on Long Island as he is tasked with steering this team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With those expectations, don't be surprised if the Islanders try and make a trade ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

New York could use a boost in their secondary offense. Their top players, such as Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat, are playing their roles so far. However, there is room for improvement further down the lineup. That is where the Islanders may focus their trade efforts.

Dominik Kubalik could provide the desired improvement, and likely wouldn't cost an arm and a leg. Perhaps the Senators forward could be one of a few new faves on the Islanders once the NHL Trade Deadline passes.