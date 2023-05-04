Empoli and Bologna meet in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Empoli-Bologna prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Empoli now find themselves desperate for another win after losing their last three matches, going winless in their last four, and teetering close to the relegation zone. The Blues secured a 1-0 victory against Bologna in the reverse fixture back on September 17.

Tenth-place Bologna have two draws and a loss in their last three matches, most recently settling for a 1-1 draw against Juventus. The Greyhounds will definitely fight for three points to leapfrog into eighth place, overtaking Fiorentina and Torino.

Here are the Empoli-Bologna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Empoli-Bologna Odds

FC Empoli: +170

Bologna FC 1909: +175

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Empoli vs. Bologna

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Empoli Can Beat Bologna

The hosts enjoyed a decent first half of the season but have lost their way and need to pick up points to guarantee safety. Gli Azzurri still has six games left to salvage their season, but they need all the points they can get to stay in Serie A.

Empoli lost 2-1 to ten-man Sassuolo on Sunday, taking an early lead before their opponents scored two late goals to pick up all three points. Nicolo Cambiaghi was in the scoresheet for the Blues in that game where Empoli had 42% ball possession, seven total shots, and five corner kicks.

Empoli are 15th in the league table with 32 points from as many games. Empoli’s 5-4-6 home record will be tested here, where they have only scored 13 goals on familiar territory. Empoli are still five points clear of the drop zone, however. Spezia, Cremonese, and Sampdoria currently occupy the bottom-three. Empoli have conceded five goals in their last two losses, and all five of those goals were scored in the second half.

Defender Koni De Winter is out until next month with a knee issue, though Empoli have few personnel issues beyond that. Jacopo Fazzini is expected to replace Alberto Grassi in midfield, while Ardian Ismajli will start in defence. Fazzini and Martin Satriano should be careful though, as they already have four yellow cards.

For Paolo Zanetti’s team, Cambiaghi and Tomasso Baldanzi lead the team with four goals. Francesco Caputo tops the team with four assists. Razvan Marin has four goal involvements so far. Empoli should match or exceed their season averages of 11.7 total shots, 4.3 corner kicks, and 47.2% ball possession.

Why Bologna Can Beat Empoli

Bologna have had mixed results this season but are targeting a top-half league finish. The Red and Blues will need to get back on their form, as they have only two wins and four draws in the last eight games.

I Rossoblù drew 1-1 with Juventus last time out. Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring from the spot early on before their opponents drew level in the second half. Bologna managed to go toe-to-toe with the Zebras, as they had 54% ball possession, 16 total shots, four corner kicks, and 85% passing accuracy.

The visitors are tenth in the standings with 45 points. Bologna have scored in six straight matches and each of their last three goals on the road have occurred in the second half of those games. Bologna’s 5-2-8 record on the road will be challenged here, where they have scored 19 goals and earned 17 points.

Midfielders Nicola Bagnolini and Roberto Soriano are confirmed absentees in this match, while Orji Okwonkwo and Giorgos Kyriakopoulos are suspended and cannot feature. In place of the Greek left back is Andrea Cambiaso. Nicolas Dominguez, Lukasz Skorupski, Stefan Posch, and Lewis Ferguson should avoid adding to their tally of yellow cards, as gaining another one will give them suspension.

Coach Thiago Motta will be looking for the services of Riccardo Orsolini and Marko Arnautovic, who have combined for 17 goals for the club. Posch is at third with five goals. Musa Barrow leads the team with five assists while four other players are tied with three assists. Six players have four goal contributions for the Felsinians. To win this match, Bologna should produce 12.3 total shots and 3.7 corners. They must also commit 17.9 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, and 16.7 clearances.

Final Empoli-Bologna Prediction & Pick

Empoli’s home ground will be treated to an exciting match with Bologna. Both teams have their own motivations to get the victory in this match. However, Empoli’s slump in the past weeks might cost them this home game. Back the visitors to avoid a league double from the hosts.

Final Empoli-Bologna Prediction & Pick: Bologna (+175), Under 2.5 goals (-152)