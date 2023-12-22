It's safe to say that Shaq didn't agree with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo "First Take" assertion that he's the fifth-best center of all-time.

It's safe to say that Shaq didn't agree with Chris Russo's assertion about the greatest centers of all time. Russo, an old-school NBA purist, weighed in on Shaq's placement amongst the all-time great big men on Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take.

Russo asked rhetorically, “Shaq is, what, the fifth-best center in the history of the NBA?”

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams, who were on the segment with him, were abhorred at his assertion. Mad Dog built his case, naming Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone as players that he believes were better than Shaq all time. He then continued to state why he doesn't rank Shaq as the best.

“Okay, first off, who did Shaq beat in the NBA finals…He beat Jason Collins, Rick Smiths. And who did, who was Philly's center? Dikembe Mutombo. He's not better than Moses Malone.”

.@MadDogUnleashed says Shaq is the fifth best NBA center of all time 👀@stephenasmith and @RealJayWilliams couldn't believe it 😮 pic.twitter.com/DPhg8UJMJB — First Take (@FirstTake) December 20, 2023

Shaq on his show “The Big Podcast With Shaq”, got the opportunity to hear Russo's take after Adam Lefkoe played it for him on his phone.

“Who the f*ck is that?…I’m the most dominant center ever. I don’t ever wanna hear another name again… I passed Hakeem Olajuwon.” Shaq on Mad Dog Russo saying he’s the 5th best center of all time 👀 (via @bigpodwithshaq)pic.twitter.com/ZM4AaQ0UKg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

Shaq asked, “Who the f*ck is that?”

When Lefkoe said that the voice was Chris Russo and he heard the take, Shaq clarified where he'd place himself amongst the great big men in history.

“I'm the most dominant center ever. I don't ever want to hear another name again. Okay, so, so that will put me at number three. I passed Hakeem Olajuwon up. Hakeem beat me. I came back and beat him. Moses Malone, I passed him up four or five, six years before I retired. So, I will put myself at number three.”

Shaq has shown a lot of humility in his evaluation of his place among the all-time greats. He openly admitted that Steph Curry was better than him on Tuesday's edition of “Inside The NBA” after Curry's 33-point performance in the Warriors victory over the Celtics, including a game-clinching three-pointer in overtime.

“I’m wondering if it’s time to start putting [Steph Curry] as the best player of all time,” Shaq mused in the segment. When Kenny Smith asked if Shaq believed that Curry was better than him, he unequivocally said, “Yes.”

The Diesel's resume is nothing to sneeze at though. He retired in 2011 and finished his career averaging 23.7 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. Shaq's dominance in the NBA is almost unparalleled, as he averaged 20+ points per game for the first 14 years of his career including his rookie season in 1992-1993 season.

He also boasts several impressive acc0lades, including an NBA MVP (1999-2000 season), three finals MVP, 15 All-Star selections, 14 All-NBA honors, and three all-defensive team honors. It's hard not to consider Shaq one of the best centers of all-time, no matter what Chriss Russo or even the Big Aristotle himself says.